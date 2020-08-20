Accessibility links
'Say Her Name': The Latest On Breonna Taylor's Case : 1A "It's always interesting who in America we frame as having the ability to fully enact this Second Amendment right [to defend their home]," sociologist Rashawn Ray says.

Plus, we start the show with an update on the latest from Kenosha, Wisconsin. Protests broke out after police in Kenosha shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, several times while his back was turned.

'Say Her Name': The Latest On Breonna Taylor's Case

1A

Demonstrators march through the city during a protest in New York against the shooting of Jacob Blake who shot in the back multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, prompting community protests. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators march through the city during a protest in New York against the shooting of Jacob Blake who shot in the back multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, prompting community protests.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Last Sunday, police in Kenosha, Wisconsin shot a man multiple times as he entered his car with his three children inside. That man was Jacob Blake, a Black Kenosha resident. Blake survived and remains in the hospital. Family members say he's now paralyzed from the waist down.

The protests began almost immediately.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers called in the National Guard. Fires erased entire city blocks. Early in the week, three people were shot, and two killed, during a confrontation between protesters and armed men.

Three months after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, nationwide protests are still happening. Black people are still being killed by police. Families and communities are still seeking justice.

We spoke with Gina Barton, an investigative reporter at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, about Jacob Blake and what's happening in Kenosha.

And then, we spoke with Rashawn Ray, professor of sociology at the University of Maryland and Amina Elahi, city reporter for WFPL in Louisville, about Breonna Taylor, and the latest on her case.

