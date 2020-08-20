'Say Her Name': The Latest On Breonna Taylor's Case

Enlarge this image toggle caption TIMOTHY A. CLARY/TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images TIMOTHY A. CLARY/TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Last Sunday, police in Kenosha, Wisconsin shot a man multiple times as he entered his car with his three children inside. That man was Jacob Blake, a Black Kenosha resident. Blake survived and remains in the hospital. Family members say he's now paralyzed from the waist down.

The protests began almost immediately.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers called in the National Guard. Fires erased entire city blocks. Early in the week, three people were shot, and two killed, during a confrontation between protesters and armed men.

Three months after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, nationwide protests are still happening. Black people are still being killed by police. Families and communities are still seeking justice.

We spoke with Gina Barton, an investigative reporter at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, about Jacob Blake and what's happening in Kenosha.

And then, we spoke with Rashawn Ray, professor of sociology at the University of Maryland and Amina Elahi, city reporter for WFPL in Louisville, about Breonna Taylor, and the latest on her case.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.