The Legacy Of Hurricane Katrina, 15 Years Later : 1A "Katrina seems much less like an isolated incident than a harbinger for what 21st century America is," historian Andy Horowitz says.

The Legacy Of Hurricane Katrina, 15 Years Later

Zadie Smith (L) and her son, Jonathan, clean their home in the heavily damaged Ninth Ward November 21, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Mario Tama/Mario Tama/Getty Images hide caption

Mario Tama/Mario Tama/Getty Images

Zadie Smith (L) and her son, Jonathan, clean their home in the heavily damaged Ninth Ward November 21, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Mario Tama/Mario Tama/Getty Images

It's been 15 years since Hurricane Katrina wreaked havoc along the Gulf Coast.

And Hurricane Laura is tearing over the coast right now. On Thursday, the storm made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane. It's since been downgraded to a Category 2.

As we look back on Katrina 15 years later, and ride out Laura now, what lessons have we learned for future disasters?

Our guests for this conversation were Andy Horowitz, author of "Katrina: A History, 1915–2015," and Sandy Rosenthal, founder of Levees.org and author of "Words Whispered in Water: Why the Levees Broke in Hurricane Katrina."

Then, we talk about how far New Orleans has come and what's still left to do with former Mayor Mitch Landrieu and longtime New Orleans resident, actor Harry Shearer.

