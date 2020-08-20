The News Roundup For August 28, 2020

Enlarge this image toggle caption STRINGER/STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images STRINGER/STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

The Republican National Convention wrapped up with a speech from President Trump, promising who promised what he called "law and order."

Those comments came just two days after Illinois resident Kyle Rittenhouse was charged with homicide. The white 17-year-old shot three protestors, killing two, during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

A Category 4 hurricane makes landfall in the South while historic fires consume more than a million acres out West.

Meanwhile, this week marked the end of wild poliovirus in Africa. After three decades of fighting the virus, it's a major step toward ending polio worldwide.

But COVID-19 still presents a major global threat as cases surpassed 24 million. The Gaza Strip is on lockdown after authorities confirmed the first cases in the territory.

And Xinjiang, China's month-long lockdown continues more than a week after the region's last confirmed cases, sparking protest among residents.

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Anita Kumar, White House correspondent for Politico, Fernando Pizarro, Washington-based political reporter and adjunct professor of journalism at American University and Eva McKend, Congressional correspondent for Spectrum News.

And for our international roundup, we spoke with Jennifer Williams, senior foreign editor for Vox; David Rennie, Beijing bureau chief for The Economist and Nancy Youssef, national security correspondent at The Wall Street Journal.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.