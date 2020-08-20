Best Of: Writer Carl Hiaasen / 'Immigration Nation' Filmmakers : Fresh Air 'Miami Herald' columnist and author Carl Hiaasen talks about his new novel, 'Squeeze Me,' a hilarious mystery set in Palm Beach, featuring wealthy widows, the president and first lady, a scrappy wildlife removal specialist, and some gigantic Burmese pythons.



Film critic Justin Chang reviews the unusual film 'Tesla,' starring Ethan Hawke.



Documentary filmmakers Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau talk about their visceral portrait of the U.S. immigration system — including ICE agents, immigrants, activists and smugglers. Their six-part Netflix documentary series is 'Immigration Nation.'