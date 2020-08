Putin's Rival Alexei Navalny In A Coma After Suspected Poisoning One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics was admitted to hospital in critical condition — Alexei Navalny's staff believes he was poisoned shortly before taking a domestic flight.

