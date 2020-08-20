Why Do Zebras Have Stripes?

Audio will be available later today.

The stripes on zebras have been found to repel flies. But now researchers have found a black-and-white checkered pattern will, too — making them question the optical effect behind the phenomenon.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

And now a question that has puzzled biologists since the days of Darwin - why do zebras have stripes?

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Martin How of the University of Bristol says there have been quite a few theories - camouflage, for one.

MARTIN HOW: Doesn't really make sense, though. They look so conspicuous.

CHANG: Another idea - comfort.

HOW: Maybe they're striving to generate convection currents on the skins and make them sort of cool down in that - in the hot weather.

FADEL: But How's team had a different idea after observing horses and captive zebras on a farm in the U.K. They saw that lots of flies were bothering the horses but leaving the zebras alone. And thus an experiment was born.

HOW: We then decided to essentially dress horses up as zebras and then look at the different effects that these had on the amount of biting flies coming to land.

CHANG: The conclusion, which they published last year - horses decked out in striped coats kept flies away, too, suggesting that the stripes themselves deter flies, not just a zebra's stench, for example.

FADEL: And repelling biting flies is no easy feat. Erica McAlister, curator of flies at the Natural History Museum in London, says female flies can be quite tenacious.

ERICA MCALISTER: Most of the times, the bloodmeal is not for them. It's for the development of their offspring. So these are mothers hell-bent on getting a proper start in life for all these eggs you see.

FADEL: Which raises another question - how do stripes keep these hell-bent mothers away?

CHANG: Well, Martin How has a few hypotheses for that.

HOW: One of which is that these stripes generate an optical illusion in the eyes of the flies.

CHANG: You see, he says stripes might create an illusion that, to a fly's eyes, looks something like a rotating barbershop pole, and that confuses them.

FADEL: Now in a new study, they tested that idea by dressing horses in striped coats or checkered coats, which wouldn't generate that illusion.

CHANG: And it turns out checkered patterns repel flies, too, putting to rest the barber pole idea. The work appears in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

FADEL: McAlister says the study makes clear just how little we know about fly perception.

MCALISTER: It's thrown out more questions than it has resolved any ancient riddle.

CHANG: But the work does have one huge implication.

HOW: Our new findings suggest that zebras could equally be checkered.

CHANG: Which makes it all the more impressive that zebras earn their stripes.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.