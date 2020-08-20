The Life and Work of Ruth Asawa

"Like drawing in space." That's how journalist Marilyn Chase describes Ruth Asawa's signature wire sculptures. The massive, dangling sculptures are often installed hanging from a ceiling so that they float above the ground in elegant, symmetrical shapes. Some formed like hour glasses, others like lamp shades or flowers. Forms masterfully sculpted within forms, they're ethereal and beautiful. Marilyn Chase's new book, Everything She Touched: The Life of Ruth Asawa is a celebration of that work and Asawa's life and enduring legacy.

Ruth was born in Norwalk, California in 1926. Her parents had immigrated from Japan and the family worked on a farm until US soldiers moved them to camps during World War II.

After graduating from high school in an internment camp, Ruth became an artist and eventually landed in San Francisco in the late 60s.

Ruth's technique of weaving and looping wire into intricate sculpture was one she learned on a service trip to Mexico in her youth. She wielded that technique into beautifully intricate pieces that, today, can be found in the Guggenheim, the Whitney, and Golden Gate Park, in San Francisco.

In addition to sculpture, Ruth also made some of the most beloved and iconic public art in all of the Bay Area: sculptures like the Mermaid Fountain in Ghirardelli Square or the Japanese-American Internment Memorial in San Jose. She is also one of the founders of the San Francisco School of the Arts.

Marilyn joins Jesse to talk about Ruth's early life and artistic influences, her unique experiences while in a Japanese-American internment camp during World War II, and her lasting artistic legacy.

Marilyn Chase's book Everything She Touched: The Life of Ruth Asawa is on sale now.