Why Coronavirus Superspreading Events Happen The coronavirus appears to transmit unevenly: A few people can infect many, while others don't pass the virus on at all. Researchers are working to understand the factors that drive superspreading.

Why Coronavirus Superspreading Events Happen Health Why Coronavirus Superspreading Events Happen Why Coronavirus Superspreading Events Happen Audio will be available later today. The coronavirus appears to transmit unevenly: A few people can infect many, while others don't pass the virus on at all. Researchers are working to understand the factors that drive superspreading. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor