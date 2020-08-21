The News Roundup For August 21, 2020

It's official: former Vice President Joe Biden is the Democratic candidate for president. He accepted the nomination in a speech at the Democratic National Committee.

And some controversial new measures at the U.S. Postal Service find themselves...returned to sender. But have the suspensions the Postmaster General promised actually been implemented? And what's ahead for the Postal Service after the election?

And California battles raging fires, a historic heat wave and a "lightning siege."

Globally, COVID-19 continues to ravage large parts of the world. This week, Spain's health minister told the country: "Let there be no mistake, things are not going well."

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny is now in a coma after a suspected poisoning. His supporters are trying to get him out of the country. But even if he's allowed to go, is he well enough to leave?

The U.S. demands the U.N. hit Iran with crippling sanctions for violating an agreement to limit its nuclear program. Will the U.N. listen? And what has Iran been up to?

Plus, a coup in Mali, protests in Belarus and Thailand and some "ruff" new laws for dog-owners in Germany.

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Jane Coaston, senior politics reporter for Vox, Reid Wilson, national correspondent at The Hill and Jessica Taylor, Senate and governors editor for The Cook Political Report.

And for our international roundup, we spoke with Nick Schifrin, foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour; Hayes Brown, host of the podcast "News O'Clock" for BuzzFeed and Rosiland Jordan, State Department/specials correspondent for Al Jazeera English Television.

