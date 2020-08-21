Accessibility links
Martha S. Jones On Voter Suppression, Robin Thede On 'A Black Lady Sketch Show' : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Everyone's talking about obstacles to voting this year, from the post office to the pandemic. Sam talks with NPR's Miles Parks about how everything's supposed to work with the election in November. Then, Sam calls up historian Martha S. Jones, author of the forthcoming book Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All. They talk about why voting looks the way it does even in a normal cycle, and what the U.S. Constitution actually says about voting. Plus, Sam talks with comedian Robin Thede, creator and showrunner of A Black Lady Sketch Show, which is nominated for three Emmys this year. They talk about her long career in comedy, which includes her time as head writer for The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore and as host of The Rundown with Robin Thede, and play the game Who Said That.

Follow us: https://twitter.com/NPRItsBeenAMin
Email us: samsanders@npr.org
NPR logo

Another Wrench In The (Voting) Works, Plus Robin Thede On 'A Black Lady Sketch Show'

Listen · 35:09
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/904777969/904871348" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Another Wrench In The (Voting) Works, Plus Robin Thede On 'A Black Lady Sketch Show'

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Another Wrench In The (Voting) Works, Plus Robin Thede On 'A Black Lady Sketch Show'

Another Wrench In The (Voting) Works, Plus Robin Thede On 'A Black Lady Sketch Show'

Listen · 35:09
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/904777969/904871348" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Workers wear personal protective equipment as they check ballots beside security cages at a Board of Elections facility, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in New York. John Minchillo/AP hide caption

toggle caption
John Minchillo/AP

Workers wear personal protective equipment as they check ballots beside security cages at a Board of Elections facility, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in New York.

John Minchillo/AP

Everyone's talking about obstacles to voting this year, from the post office to the pandemic. Sam talks with NPR's Miles Parks about how everything's supposed to work with the election in November.

Then, Sam calls up historian Martha S. Jones, author of the forthcoming book Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All. They talk about why voting looks the way it does even in a normal cycle, and what the U.S. Constitution actually says about voting.

Plus, Sam talks with comedian Robin Thede, creator and showrunner of A Black Lady Sketch Show, which is nominated for three Emmys this year. They talk about her long career in comedy, which includes her time as head writer for The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore and as host of The Rundown with Robin Thede, and play the game Who Said That.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Anjuli Sastry and Andrea Gutierrez. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.