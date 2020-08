Coronavirus Victims: Fluent Cherokee Speaker Edna Raper The pandemic has hit Native American communities hard. Among those affected are speakers of the endangered Cherokee language. Edna Raper was a fluent Cherokee speaker. She died of COVID-19 at age 67.

Coronavirus Victims: Fluent Cherokee Speaker Edna Raper

The pandemic has hit Native American communities hard. Among those affected are speakers of the endangered Cherokee language. Edna Raper was a fluent Cherokee speaker. She died of COVID-19 at age 67.