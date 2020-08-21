Crisis At The Post Office

As a country, we're all suddenly paying attention to the Postal Service in a way we haven't in years. Which is probably long overdue. Because the United States Postal Service has been in a slow-motion crisis for decades.

The fight over the US Postal Service is a lot bigger and goes back a lot further than the appointment of Louis DeJoy. It's a fifty-year-old battle between public service and private enterprise.

Today on the show, we try to figure out what's gone wrong with the post office. And if there's any way to fix it.

