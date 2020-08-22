Fresh Air Weekend: Author Carl Hiaasen; 'Immigration Nation' Filmmakers

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Author Carl Hiaasen Skewers Palm Beach And Florida Life In 'Squeeze Me': The Miami Herald columnist's new novel is a mystery featuring wealthy widows, the president and first lady, a scrappy wildlife removal specialist, and some gigantic Burmese pythons.

Wild And Daring, 'Tesla' Captures The Spirit Of An Unorthodox Inventor: Ethan Hawke plays the famed Serbian American inventor in a new film that reminds us what a modern creature Tesla was — a figure from the past who never stopped pointing the way to the future.

'Immigration Nation' Filmmakers: 'The System Chews Up People': Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau paint a nuanced portrait of the U.S. immigration system — including ICE agents, immigrants, activists and smugglers — in their 6-part Netflix documentary series.

