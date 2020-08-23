More People Of Color Needed In COVID-19 Vaccine Trials
NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to Renee Mahaffey Harris, president of the Center for Closing the Health Gap, about why Blacks and Latinos are not well represented in clinical vaccine trials.
Correction Aug. 23, 2020
In a previous version of this report, a guest incorrectly stated that in the Tuskegee experiment, Black men were infected with a disease without their consent. In fact, researchers failed to adequately treat the men, who had not been told they were part of a U.S. Public Health Service study.