Accessibility links
More People Of Color Needed In COVID-19 Vaccine Trials NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to Renee Mahaffey Harris, president of the Center for Closing the Health Gap, about why Blacks and Latinos are not well represented in clinical vaccine trials.
NPR logo

More People Of Color Needed In COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Listen · 4:58
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/905181731/905181732" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
More People Of Color Needed In COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Health

More People Of Color Needed In COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Heard on Weekend Edition Sunday

More People Of Color Needed In COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Listen · 4:58
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/905181731/905181732" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to Renee Mahaffey Harris, president of the Center for Closing the Health Gap, about why Blacks and Latinos are not well represented in clinical vaccine trials.

Correction Aug. 23, 2020

In a previous version of this report, a guest incorrectly stated that in the Tuskegee experiment, Black men were infected with a disease without their consent. In fact, researchers failed to adequately treat the men, who had not been told they were part of a U.S. Public Health Service study.