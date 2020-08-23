More People Of Color Needed In COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to Renee Mahaffey Harris, president of the Center for Closing the Health Gap, about why Blacks and Latinos are not well represented in clinical vaccine trials.

Correction

In a previous version of this report, a guest incorrectly stated that in the Tuskegee experiment, Black men were infected with a disease without their consent. In fact, researchers failed to adequately treat the men, who had not been told they were part of a U.S. Public Health Service study.