Outrage Grows After Shooting Of A Black Man In Wisconsin By Police NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Kimberly Shine, a reporter with WDJT-TV, the local CBS affiliate in Milwaukee, about the police shooting in Wisconsin that left a Black man in serious condition.

Outrage Grows After Shooting Of A Black Man In Wisconsin By Police Outrage Grows After Shooting Of A Black Man In Wisconsin By Police Outrage Grows After Shooting Of A Black Man In Wisconsin By Police Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Kimberly Shine, a reporter with WDJT-TV, the local CBS affiliate in Milwaukee, about the police shooting in Wisconsin that left a Black man in serious condition. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor