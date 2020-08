Researcher Identifies Tiny Mammal Last Documented In 1968 An elephant shrew, a tiny animal that was lost to scientists for 50 years has been found by a researcher at Duke University. The name is deceiving because it's neither an elephant nor shrew.

Researcher Identifies Tiny Mammal Last Documented In 1968 Animals Researcher Identifies Tiny Mammal Last Documented In 1968 Researcher Identifies Tiny Mammal Last Documented In 1968 Audio will be available later today. An elephant shrew, a tiny animal that was lost to scientists for 50 years has been found by a researcher at Duke University. The name is deceiving because it's neither an elephant nor shrew. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor