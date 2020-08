Irish Politician Blasted For Attending Banquet Despite COVID-19 Rules Irish government leaders have encouraged a senior politician to resign after he was exposed for attending an 80-person dinner last week in violation of coronavirus restrictions.

Irish Politician Blasted For Attending Banquet Despite COVID-19 Rules Europe Irish Politician Blasted For Attending Banquet Despite COVID-19 Rules Irish Politician Blasted For Attending Banquet Despite COVID-19 Rules Audio will be available later today. Irish government leaders have encouraged a senior politician to resign after he was exposed for attending an 80-person dinner last week in violation of coronavirus restrictions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor