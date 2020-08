Wildfires In California Have Firefighting Teams Stretched Thin Several hundred thousand acres are on fire in California. Tens of thousands of residents have been evacuated. And the wildfires are expected to grow due to high winds and lightning.

Wildfires In California Have Firefighting Teams Stretched Thin National Wildfires In California Have Firefighting Teams Stretched Thin Wildfires In California Have Firefighting Teams Stretched Thin Audio will be available later today. Several hundred thousand acres are on fire in California. Tens of thousands of residents have been evacuated. And the wildfires are expected to grow due to high winds and lightning. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor