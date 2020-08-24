Accessibility links
How Stephen Miller Became The Architect Of Trump's Immigration Policies : Fresh Air "It's impossible to understand the Trump era, with its unparalleled polarization, without tracing Stephen Miller's journey to the White House," journalist Jean Guerrero writes in her new book 'Hatemonger.' She describes the ideological arc of Miller's life, investigates his ties to right-wing mentors and far-right groups, and explains his role as Trump's advisor.
NPR logo

How Stephen Miller Became The Architect Of Trump's Immigration Policies

Listen · 47:31
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/905457673/905521918" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How Stephen Miller Became The Architect Of Trump's Immigration Policies

Fresh Air

How Stephen Miller Became The Architect Of Trump's Immigration Policies

How Stephen Miller Became The Architect Of Trump's Immigration Policies

Listen · 47:31
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/905457673/905521918" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

"It's impossible to understand the Trump era, with its unparalleled polarization, without tracing Stephen Miller's journey to the White House," journalist Jean Guerrero writes in her new book 'Hatemonger.' She describes the ideological arc of Miller's life, investigates his ties to right-wing mentors and far-right groups, and explains his role as Trump's advisor.