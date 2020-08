Would Your Family Move To Another State To Keep Football Dreams Alive? NPR's David Greene talks to high school senior Brett Kuczynski and his mom Denise about moving to Florida to keep his hopes of playing college football alive. The rest of the family is in Illinois.

Would Your Family Move To Another State To Keep Football Dreams Alive? Sports Would Your Family Move To Another State To Keep Football Dreams Alive? Would Your Family Move To Another State To Keep Football Dreams Alive? Audio will be available later today. NPR's David Greene talks to high school senior Brett Kuczynski and his mom Denise about moving to Florida to keep his hopes of playing college football alive. The rest of the family is in Illinois. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor