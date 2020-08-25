#2035: Everybody Wins : The Best of Car Talk This week on The Best of Car Talk, Julia's worried that her Dad's attempt to replace the engine in Mom's Suburban might stress their marriage. Tom and Ray think it may make their bond stronger than ever, even if the car is destroyed. Elsewhere, Tim's Dodge Dart rolled into a lake and went for a full dive. The car has been retrieved, but will it ever run again and not smell like fish? Also, Karen's physicist husband has a bogus explanation for why her car is shaking; Kelley wants to fix her Civic's brakes herself; and, Stu's girlfriend Carla accidentally added engine oil to his beloved ZX's power steering. So why are Tom and Ray asking Carla if she wants to dump Stu. All this, plus a round of Stump the Chumps, and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

