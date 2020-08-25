Jerry Falwell Jr. Resigns As Liberty University's President

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. confirmed Tuesday that he is resigning from his post following allegations of sexual behavior that violated the school's honor code.

Falwell told NPR's Sarah McCammon via text message that he is stepping down from his role at the university, saying he made the decision "for good reason" without elaborating further. The announcement comes after a confusing 24 hours in which Falwell denied reports that he was resigning.

The controversy began Monday when a Liberty official told several news outlets, including NPR, that Falwell had resigned. Falwell later contradicted those reports in interviews with Virginia Business and Politico.

Late Monday, the university released a statement that said Falwell had agreed to resign earlier in the day but then backtracked. At that time, Falwell told NPR via text message that things were "still up in the air."

Falwell, a leading evangelical ally of President Trump's, steps down from Liberty after Reuters reported Monday that his former business partner, Giancarlo Granda, claimed he was engaged in a long-term relationship with Falwell and his wife in which Granda engaged in sexual acts with Falwell's wife while Falwell looked on.

The university in Lynchburg, Va., which was founded by Falwell's late father, abides by a strict honor code that states sexual activity is only permitted between one man and one woman within marriage.

Falwell's departure comes after he agreed to take an indefinite leave of absence earlier this month for posting a racy vacation photo on Instagram that showed him with his pants unzipped alongside a woman who is not his wife.