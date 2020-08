UNC Student Journalists Share What It's Like To Cover Campus Reopening Student journalists at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill were thrust into the spotlight after a headline with an expletive describing the coronavirus outbreaks on campus went viral.

UNC Student Journalists Share What It's Like To Cover Campus Reopening National UNC Student Journalists Share What It's Like To Cover Campus Reopening UNC Student Journalists Share What It's Like To Cover Campus Reopening Audio will be available later today. Student journalists at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill were thrust into the spotlight after a headline with an expletive describing the coronavirus outbreaks on campus went viral. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor