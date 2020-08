Jerry Falwell Jr. Confirms He Resigned As Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. confirmed to NPR that he has resigned as president of Liberty University. The move comes after news stories about a sex scandal involving his wife and a pool attendant.

