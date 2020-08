Nursing Home Employee's Musical Talent Uplifts Residents In Perry County, Ala., nurse Ashley Moore brings joy to residents with her beautiful singing. It's a bright spot during an otherwise bleak coronavirus time.

Nursing Home Employee's Musical Talent Uplifts Residents National Nursing Home Employee's Musical Talent Uplifts Residents Nursing Home Employee's Musical Talent Uplifts Residents Audio will be available later today. In Perry County, Ala., nurse Ashley Moore brings joy to residents with her beautiful singing. It's a bright spot during an otherwise bleak coronavirus time. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor