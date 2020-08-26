Accessibility links
How I Built Resilience: Ajay Prakash and James Joun of Rinse : How I Built This with Guy Raz Rinse is a laundry and dry-cleaning app started by college friends Ajay Prakash and James Joun in 2013. Since March, Rinse's dry cleaning service has seen a drop in orders, but their laundry arm has remained steady, allowing them to avoid layoffs during the COVID-19 crisis. These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.
NPR logo

How I Built Resilience: Ajay Prakash and James Joun of Rinse

Listen · 22:18
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/906302102/906303203" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How I Built Resilience: Ajay Prakash and James Joun of Rinse

How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built Resilience: Ajay Prakash and James Joun of Rinse

How I Built Resilience: Ajay Prakash and James Joun of Rinse

Listen · 22:18
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/906302102/906303203" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Rinse is a laundry and dry-cleaning app started by college friends Ajay Prakash and James Joun in 2013.

Since March, Rinse's dry cleaning service has seen a drop in orders, but their laundry arm has remained steady, allowing them to avoid layoffs during the COVID-19 crisis.

These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.