How I Built Resilience: Ajay Prakash and James Joun of Rinse

Rinse is a laundry and dry-cleaning app started by college friends Ajay Prakash and James Joun in 2013.

Since March, Rinse's dry cleaning service has seen a drop in orders, but their laundry arm has remained steady, allowing them to avoid layoffs during the COVID-19 crisis.

