Researchers Develop A Trap To Control Population Of Invasive Lionfish Invasive lionfish, native to the Indian Ocean, have had a big impact on reef ecosystems in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. A new inexpensive trap may help control these voracious predators.

Researchers Develop A Trap To Control Population Of Invasive Lionfish Animals Researchers Develop A Trap To Control Population Of Invasive Lionfish Researchers Develop A Trap To Control Population Of Invasive Lionfish Audio will be available later today. Invasive lionfish, native to the Indian Ocean, have had a big impact on reef ecosystems in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. A new inexpensive trap may help control these voracious predators. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor