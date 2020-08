TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer Resigns After Just Months On The Job Kevin Mayor, new CEO of the Chinese app TikTok, is leaving saying the "political environment has sharply changed." TikTok is under pressure from the Trump administration over its ties to China.

