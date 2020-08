Voters Monitoring The GOP Convention React To The 3rd Night's Action Speeches at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night included the keynote address from Vice President Pence. What issues are driving voters to the polls, and is the convention swaying them?

Voters Monitoring The GOP Convention React To The 3rd Night's Action Politics Voters Monitoring The GOP Convention React To The 3rd Night's Action Voters Monitoring The GOP Convention React To The 3rd Night's Action Audio will be available later today. Speeches at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night included the keynote address from Vice President Pence. What issues are driving voters to the polls, and is the convention swaying them? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor