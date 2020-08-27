Massachusetts Couple Pick A Remarkable Year To Get Married

They had to delay their wedding multiple times because of the pandemic. When they finally got to say their vows during an outdoor wedding, this happened: a thunderbolt and a clap of lightening.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. 2020, man, it's been rough to say the least. Aaron Sawitsky and Denice McClure had to delay their wedding multiple times because of the pandemic. When they finally got to say their vows, this happened.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

AARON SAWITSKY: Let's face it, 2020 has not been the best year.

DENICE MCCLURE: (Laughter).

(SOUNDBITE OF THUNDER CLAPPING)

MARTIN: A bolt of lightning hits the lake behind them. Aaron says the moment perfectly captured 2020 thus far. And it's a heck of a way to ring in some nuptials. It's MORNING EDITION.

