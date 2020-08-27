Why "Weird Al Yankovic in 3-D" is one of the greatest albums of all time.

toggle caption Nathan Rabin

Cannonball: Weird Al Yankovic in 3-D

"Canonball" is a segment on Bullseye that gives us a chance to take a closer look at albums that should be considered classics, to find out what makes them great. This time, Nathan Rabin makes the case for why Weird Al Yankovic in 3-D deserves to be added to the canon of classic albums.

Nathan is a writer – he's covered pop culture for AV Club and The Dissolve, among others.

He's also the author of several books, including Weird Al: The Book and You Don't Know Me but You Don't Like Me: Phish, Insane Clown Posse, and My Misadventures with Two of Music's Most Maligned Tribes.

His latest book is an even deeper dive into Weird Al – The Weird Accordion to Al: Every "Weird Al" Yankovic Album Obsessively Analyzed. The brand new 500 page expanded edition leaves no stone left unturned in the Weird Al oeuvre. You can purchase on Nathan's website.

toggle caption Rock 'n Roll Records.

Rabin stops by to obsessively analyze this classic Weird Al album – including songs like: "Eat It," "Mr. Popeil" and "King of Suede." Plus, how Weird Al inadvertently might have created horrorcore with the track "Nature Trail to Hell."