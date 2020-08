Kamala Harris Delivers Counter To Trump's Acceptance Speech Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris made counter remarks Thursday as President Trump is set to give his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention.

Kamala Harris Delivers Counter To Trump's Acceptance Speech Politics Kamala Harris Delivers Counter To Trump's Acceptance Speech Kamala Harris Delivers Counter To Trump's Acceptance Speech Audio will be available later today. Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris made counter remarks Thursday as President Trump is set to give his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor