Michaela Coel Of 'I May Destroy You' On Trauma, Levity And The Space Between : 1A "I find writing very immersive and as I write in my mind I have some notion of how I'll say the lines when we do our first take. All the characters I write, I somehow embody," says writer and showrunner Michaela Coel.

Michaela Coel Of 'I May Destroy You' On Trauma, Levity And The Space Between

Michaela Coel's "I Will Destroy You" has been described as "the most sublimely unsettling show of the year." Theo Wargo/Theo Wargo/Getty Images hide caption

Theo Wargo/Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Michaela Coel's "I Will Destroy You" has been described as "the most sublimely unsettling show of the year."

Theo Wargo/Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Being stuck inside during the pandemic means many of us are reaching for our television remotes to pass the time.

And in the hunt for what to watch, HBO's "I May Destroy You" is getting a lot of eyeballs. It's a show about consent and trauma—and the unexpected moments of levity on the path to healing.

The New York Times called it "perfect TV for an anxious world."

We talked with showrunner and star Michaela Coel about the series, her vision, and the art of writing through trauma.

