Michaela Coel Of 'I May Destroy You' On Trauma, Levity And The Space Between

Being stuck inside during the pandemic means many of us are reaching for our television remotes to pass the time.

And in the hunt for what to watch, HBO's "I May Destroy You" is getting a lot of eyeballs. It's a show about consent and trauma—and the unexpected moments of levity on the path to healing.

The New York Times called it "perfect TV for an anxious world."

We talked with showrunner and star Michaela Coel about the series, her vision, and the art of writing through trauma.

