NBA, WNBA And Pro Sports On Strike; Chicano Moratorium At 50 : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders This week we're talking protests, both old and new. On Wednesday, Milwaukee Bucks players refused to play their NBA playoff game in protest of racial injustice. Other pro athletes in the NBA, WNBA and more also walked off the job. Sam talks it out with Clinton Yates, columnist for The Undefeated. Then, we take it back 50 years to the Chicano Moratorium in Los Angeles on August 29, 1970. That march and rally against the Vietnam War ended in 200 arrests, many injuries, and three deaths, including journalist Rubén Salazar. It's Been a Minute producer Andrea Gutierrez shares a personal story about it.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Chicano Moratorium against the Vietnam War and the march and rally in Los Angeles on August 29, 1970, that ended in around 200 hundred arrests, many injuries and 3 deaths. David Fenton/Getty Images hide caption

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Chicano Moratorium against the Vietnam War and the march and rally in Los Angeles on August 29, 1970, that ended in around 200 hundred arrests, many injuries and 3 deaths.

This week we're talking protests, both old and new. On Wednesday, Milwaukee Bucks players refused to play their NBA playoff game in protest of racial injustice. This came after police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times last week. Other pro athletes in the NBA, WNBA and more also walked off the job. Sam talks it out with Clinton Yates, columnist for The Undefeated.

Then, we take it back 50 years to the Chicano Moratorium in Los Angeles on August 29, 1970. That march and rally against the Vietnam War—and the disproportionate number of casualties of Mexican Americans in that war—ended in 200 arrests, many injuries, and three deaths, including journalist Rubén Salazar. It's Been a Minute producer Andrea Gutierrez shares a personal story about it.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Anjuli Sastry and Andrea Gutierrez. Katie Daugert helped with research and fact checking. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.