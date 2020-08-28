'Star Trek' Actor William Shatner To Release Blues Album

Shatner will be collaborating with a bevy of guests on his new album, titled The Blues. Among guest artists are Canned Heat, Brad Paisley, Sonny Landreth, Pat Travers, Albert Lee, and more.

(SOUNDBITE OF WILLIAM SHATNER'S "THE THRILL IS GONE")

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. William Shatner, best known for "Star Trek," is multitalented. He also has a long music career. Maybe you've heard his version of "Mr. Tambourine Man." He doesn't sing; it's more like a recitation. And now Shatner has announced a new blues album.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE THRILL IS GONE")

WILLIAM SHATNER: (Singing) The thrill is gone. The thrill has gone away.

INSKEEP: Can't argue with him there. It's MORNING EDITION.

