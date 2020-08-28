How I Built Resilience: Niraj Shah and Steve Conine of Wayfair
How I Built Resilience: Niraj Shah and Steve Conine of Wayfair
NPR
Despite the economic crisis, Wayfair has seen an 84 percent sales spike, leading them to profitability during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, co-founders Niraj Shah and Steve Conine have also dealt with unexpected challenges, from hundreds of layoffs in February to employee-staged protests outside Wayfair's office in June.
These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.