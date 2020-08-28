Accessibility links
How I Built Resilience: Niraj Shah and Steve Conine of Wayfair : How I Built This with Guy Raz Despite the economic crisis, Wayfair has seen an 84 percent sales spike, leading them to profitability during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, co-founders Niraj Shah and Steve Conine have also dealt with unexpected challenges, from hundreds of layoffs in February to employee-staged protests outside Wayfair's office in June. These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.
NPR logo

How I Built Resilience: Niraj Shah and Steve Conine of Wayfair

Listen · 28:34
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/907004779/907082880" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How I Built Resilience: Niraj Shah and Steve Conine of Wayfair

How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built Resilience: Niraj Shah and Steve Conine of Wayfair

How I Built Resilience: Niraj Shah and Steve Conine of Wayfair

Listen · 28:34
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/907004779/907082880" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Despite the economic crisis, Wayfair has seen an 84 percent sales spike, leading them to profitability during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, co-founders Niraj Shah and Steve Conine have also dealt with unexpected challenges, from hundreds of layoffs in February to employee-staged protests outside Wayfair's office in June.

These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.