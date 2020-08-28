What We Know About The California Wildfires

Enlarge this image toggle caption Justin Sullivan/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Justin Sullivan/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Firefighters in California continue to battle the wildfires burning across the state.

Recent cooler temperatures helped fire crews make some progress controlling the blazes. But strong winds and hot weather are expected to return this week—conditions that could increase the spread of fires.

Over 1.6 million acres have burned. At least seven fatalities are confirmed. Air quality has suffered.

How can Californians stay safe? How can future wildfires be prevented?

To talk about those questions, as well as the ongoing debate about equal pay and opportunities for formerly incarcerated firefighters, we talked to Brice Bennett, public information officer for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), Rachael Myrow, senior editor at KQED's Silicon Valley News Desk, Daniel Swain, climate scientist at UCLA's Institute of the Environment and Sustainability and Rasheed Lockheart, a formerly incarcerated firefighter in California.

