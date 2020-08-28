Best Of: 'Watchmen' Writer / Stephen Miller & The White Nationalist Agenda : Fresh Air The HBO series 'Watchmen' uses sci-fi and action heroes to examine American racism. We talk with show writer Cord Jefferson, who wrote the episode of the series in which the main character narrowly survives the 1921 Tulsa Massacre, when white supremacists destroyed a prosperous Black community.



Kevin Whitehead shares an appreciation of jazz great Charlie Parker for the 100th anniversary of his birth.



"It's impossible to understand the Trump era, with its unparalleled polarization, without tracing Stephen Miller's journey to the White House," journalist Jean Guerrero writes in her new book 'Hatemonger.' She describes the ideological arc of Miller's life and investigates his ties to right-wing mentors and far-right groups.