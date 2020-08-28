The Old Rules Were Dumb Anyway

Enlarge this image toggle caption Sarah Gonzalez /Sarah Gonzalez Sarah Gonzalez /Sarah Gonzalez

When the pandemic hit, rules started going out the window.

That margarita that you had to drink at the restaurant? You can get it to go.

The doctor who you had to wait hours to see? She'll FaceTime you.

Today on the show: After the pandemic, when things go back to normal, should some of the old rules stay broken?

Music: "Selfie Squad," "FasterFasterBrighter," "Extreme Energy," "Flute Me Up" and "Two In The Back."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

We've got more at Planet Money's Newsletter