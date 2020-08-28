Accessibility links
The Old Rules Were Dumb Anyway : Planet Money When the pandemic hit, the old rules went out the window. What rules will stay broken when things go back to normal?Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.
Cocktails to go have become normalized during the pandemic. Sarah Gonzalez /Sarah Gonzalez hide caption

When the pandemic hit, rules started going out the window.

That margarita that you had to drink at the restaurant? You can get it to go.

The doctor who you had to wait hours to see? She'll FaceTime you.

Today on the show: After the pandemic, when things go back to normal, should some of the old rules stay broken?

Music: "Selfie Squad," "FasterFasterBrighter," "Extreme Energy," "Flute Me Up" and "Two In The Back."

