Fresh Air Weekend: 'Watchmen' Writer; Stephen Miller And The White Nationalist Agenda

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mark Hill/HBO Mark Hill/HBO

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Emmy-Nominated 'Watchmen' Writer Explores Generational Trauma And Racism: The HBO show uses sci-fi and superheroes to examine American racism. Cord Jefferson wrote the episode in which the main character goes back in time and to relive the trauma of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre.

Charlie Parker, Born 100 Years Ago, Made Jazz Complexities Sound Deceptively Easy: More blues singer than Broadway, the Bird helped introduce bebop to jazz — and along the way redefined jazz velocity with his scrappy sound and pithy melodic figures.

'Hatemonger' Paints Trump Advisor Stephen Miller As A 'Case Study In Radicalization': Miller has been seen as a link between the white nationalist agenda and the Trump White House. Journalist Jean Guerrero traces the origins of Miller's anti-immigrant policies in a new book.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

