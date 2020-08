Not My Job: We Quiz SNL's Cecily Strong On Saturday Morning Cartoons

Enlarge this image Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cecily Strong has been a cast member on SNL since 2012s, so she knows plenty about Saturday nights ... but what about Saturday mornings? We've invited her to play a game called "Saturday Morning, Taped!" Three questions about old school, Saturday morning cartoons.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.