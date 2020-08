Actor Cherry Jones : Fresh Air Jones is nominated for an Emmy for her role in the HBO series 'Succession' as Nan Pierce, the head of a family-owned media empire. She's also known for her roles on 'Transparent,' '24,' and her career in the theater. We'll talk about these roles, growing up gay in Tennessee, and how she struggled with the violence in 'The Handmaid's Tale.'



Also, TV critic David Bianculli reviews the TCM series, 'Women Make Film.'