Hot Diggity Dog: Busch Creates Beer For Man's Best Friend

With the new Dog Brew, beer manufacturer Busch is hoping to let your best friend in on the fun. Made from bone broth and other natural flavors — it's safe for humans too.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Happy hour is different in COVID times. You're more likely to have a beer at home with your dog than out with your friends. Since alcohol is not recommended for dogs, you can't really share the fun - until now. Busch has a new dog brew to let your best friend in on the fun. It's made from bone broth and other natural flavors. People can try it, although it may take a few of the real thing before you think it tastes any good. It's MORNING EDITION.

