It's On! Dave Grohl Accepts British Girl's Drum Battle Challenge

At just 10 years old, drummer Nandi Bushell has challenged musician Dave Grohl to a drum-off, and the lead singer of the Foo Fighters has accepted.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

All right, let's talk about a young musician who is an absolute beast on the drums - Nandi Bushell, who is 10.

(SOUNDBITE OF NIRVANA SONG, "IN BLOOM")

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

That's her playing percussion to the Nirvana song "In Bloom." Her skills on the drums and her facial expressions while she's playing have made her a bit of a YouTube sensation. She covers famous bands like Green Day and System of a Down.

(SOUNDBITE OF NANDI PERFORMANCE OF SYSTEM OF A DOWN SONG, "CHOP SUEY")

MARTIN: And then a couple of weeks ago, she posted a YouTube video that challenged a legendary musician.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

NANDI: Dave Grohl, I challenge you to a drum-off. I hope you enjoy my cover of "Everlong" by Foo Fighters.

(SOUNDBITE OF NANDI PERFORMANCE OF FOO FIGHTERS SONG, "EVERLONG")

INSKEEP: Bushell challenged Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl to a drum-off using a song by his very own band, and it did not take Mr. Grohl long to respond.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DAVE GROHL: Nandi, in the last week, I've gotten at least a hundred texts from people all over the world saying, this girl is challenging you to a drum-off; what are you going to do?

INSKEEP: Just to be clear, Bushell is 41 years younger than Grohl, but Grohl had nothing but admiration for his challenger.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GROHL: You're an incredible drummer, and I'm really flattered that you picked some of my songs to do for your videos, and you've done them all perfectly.

MARTIN: On her YouTube channel, Bushell had a huge smile on her face as she watched Grohl accept her challenge.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GROHL: This is my response to your challenge. So now the ball is in your court. This is a song called "Dead End Friends." Hit it.

(SOUNDBITE OF DAVE GROHL PERFORMANCE OF THEM CROOKED VULTURES SONG, "DEAD END FRIENDS")

MARTIN: You're hearing Grohl play the drums along to the song "Dead End Friends" by Them Crooked Vultures. As you heard him say, the ball is in your court.

INSKEEP: And just last night, Nandi responded with a clear message - oh, it's on. So we're now eagerly awaiting her response on the drums.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EVERLONG")

FOO FIGHTERS: (Singing) If everything could ever feel this real forever...

