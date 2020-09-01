Roller-Coaster Aficionado Creates Mini Taylor Swift Theme Park

COVID-19 left a hole in Matthew Ables' summer schedule, so the SuperSwiftie crafted a mini theme park dedicated to Taylor Swift. The 60 attractions are based on Swift's most popular songs.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. COVID-19 left a blank space in Matthew Ables' summer schedule. The roller coaster aficionado was supposed to hit some theme parks and see a very special person in concert, but 2020 had other plans for him. So he got creative.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MATTHEW ABLES: I designed a Taylor Swift theme park.

MARTIN: Ables mocked up a full-color map of a Swiftie fantasyland from his wildest dreams. It includes 60 attractions based on T. Swift's most popular songs - truly the stuff of folklore. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.