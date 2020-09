Impact Of Climate Policy On 2020 Presidential Election NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Varshini Prakash, co-founder of the Sunrise Movement and an adviser to Joe Biden's climate task force, about the impact of climate policy on this year's election.

Impact Of Climate Policy On 2020 Presidential Election Elections Impact Of Climate Policy On 2020 Presidential Election Impact Of Climate Policy On 2020 Presidential Election Audio will be available later today. NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Varshini Prakash, co-founder of the Sunrise Movement and an adviser to Joe Biden's climate task force, about the impact of climate policy on this year's election. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor