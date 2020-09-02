Rolls-Royce Ghost Delivers An Extraordinarily Quiet Ride

The $300,000 luxury sedan has extra insulation to block noise. But in testing, riders found it too unnervingly quiet. Engineers had to let some noise back in.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. What would you pay for absolute quiet? If you have $300,000, Rolls-Royce will deliver. The Ghost is a luxury sedan for the strong, silent type. Extra insulation blocks noise. But in testing, riders found it too unnervingly quiet. Engineers had to let noise back in. Lack of noise has never been a problem in any car my family used. And if there was, there's a solution. Turn on the radio. It's MORNING EDITION.

