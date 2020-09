3 Countries Differ Over Whether In-Person Classes Should Resume As parents, teachers and children across the globe struggle with how to return to school safely during the pandemic, we look at strategies in Mexico, Greece and South Korea.

3 Countries Differ Over Whether In-Person Classes Should Resume Education 3 Countries Differ Over Whether In-Person Classes Should Resume 3 Countries Differ Over Whether In-Person Classes Should Resume Audio will be available later today. As parents, teachers and children across the globe struggle with how to return to school safely during the pandemic, we look at strategies in Mexico, Greece and South Korea. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor