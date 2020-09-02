Accessibility links
How I Built Resilience: Luke Holden and Ben Conniff of Luke's Lobster : How I Built This with Guy Raz COVID-19's impact on the seafood industry hit Luke Holden and Ben Conniff hard; in March they closed their restaurants and laid off 300 employees. Since then, Luke's Lobster has been able to stay afloat by upstarting an e-commerce website, but their focus remains on sustaining the local seafood economy of Maine. These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.
How I Built Resilience: Luke Holden and Ben Conniff of Luke's Lobster

How I Built This with Guy Raz

