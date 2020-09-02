RuPaul / Padma Lakshmi : Fresh Air Both RuPaul and Padma Lakshmi are nominated for Emmys in the best reality/competition category.



RuPaul describes his drag persona as "one-part Cher, two-parts David Bowie, one-part Diana Ross and two heaping spoonfuls of Dolly Parton." The reality show he hosts and created, 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' has had 12 seasons.



Padma Lakshmi is nominated for her role as host and executive producer on 'Top Chef.' She spoke with Terry Gross about splitting her childhood between the U.S. and India and her early modeling career. In her new Hulu series, 'Taste the Nation,' Lakshmi explores the different cultures that contribute to American cuisine.



Also, film critic Justin Chang reviews the new live action 'Mulan.'

